Why JIMIN Suddenly Panicked After Proudly Giving Himself As A Present For JIN's B-Day

During a V-Live Session Jin prepared for ARMY fans on his birthday, Jimin suddenly appears for a surprise event.

Jimin-Jin bromance is the best :)

To celebrate his birthday with his fans BTS Jin opened a V-Live Session for his fans. During the session, Jin has decided to engage with his fans in a series of computer games, competing against their virtual selves. Jin is about to begin when suddenly, Jimin enters the room, walking in with a big red ribbon tied around his face.

Jimin greets Jin with a mixture of laughter and embarrassment to which Jin also reacts in a laughing tone with an exaggerated gesture of gratitude. The audience has also understood the gist of the situation: Jimin was offering himself as a present.

"Jimin! Isn't the present a little too much?" Jin jokes, to which Jimin lightheartedly responds "Hyung, didn't you just say that I was enough?" Jin catches on quickly, adding "Wow you really took my words literally. You are an upright friend."

Their joking, lighthearted atmosphere shows the extent of the two elder and younger members' friendship. However, Jimin seems to become more and more embarrassed as the confidence with which he walked into the room slowly leaves him.

"Hyung, unwrap your present..." Jimin's voice is quickly muffled by his embarrassed laughter to which Jin playfully grabs his hair asking if this is how he should unwrap it.

Fans who thought the exchange hilarious were also reminded of Jin's birthday the year before, when Jimin had also prepared something for him then. That time, Jimin had prepared a birthday cake (?) in the shape of the Korean $50,000 bill while also giving a dog-fur hoody for a present.

"It's so that you can become more like a dog hyung, because you like dogs," Jimin had said, causing them both to laugh out loud.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com