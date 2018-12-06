1 읽는 중

BTS Gets Ranked Among Global Pop Stars On Billboard Year-End Charts

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Billboard

BTS is chosen by Billboard as one of the top 10 artists of 2018.

So... Only Grammy is left?!

On the 4th, Billboard disclosed year-end charts such as 'Hot 100 Songs', 'Top Artists' and more. While Drake, one of the most globally famed artist nowadays swept multiple charts like 'Hot 100', 'Top Artists', and Hot R&B/Hip-hop songs and more, BTS has also placed their name on numerous lists.

Photo from Billboard

BTS is ranked 8th on 'Top Artists' along with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and more of the biggest names of pop music. What's more, BTS's rank is followed by Bruno Mars and Camila Cabello who are also global hitmakers. In addition, BTS took 2nd place on 'Top Artist Duo/Group', 1st on 'Social 50 Artists', 1st on 'World Album Artists', and more.

BTS is on 1st place on 'Social 50' for 72 consecutive weeks, breaking their own record every week. Furthermore, the album Love Yourself: Answer is still staying on 'Billboard 200' for 13 weeks after debuting on the top of the chart.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

