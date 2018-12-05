MOMOLAND JOOE Press Charges: False Rumors of Bullying During School Years?

Past Monday, MOMOLAND's label MLD Entertainment revealed that JooE had pressed charges against people who were spreading false rumors online of her having been a bully during her school years.

Since January rumors of JooE having been a bully during her school years spread widely in various online communities. The rumors centered around a person who identified herself as the victim. This victim exclaimed that "because of somebody" she had to take meds for depression. "I can't believe how she goes around as if she is innocent after all the bullying she did," the person claimed, accusing JooE as the perpetrator of school violence.

MOMOLAND's label denied the truth of these rumors and pressed charges. In May, the hate comments and the netizens behind them were turned over to the police. The main instigator eventually admitted having spread false rumors and offered an official apology.

The main instigator of the rumors turned out to be an old classmate of JooE's during high school.

After reading the official letter of apology JooE let the instigator off, resolving the case on favorable terms. According to MLD Entertainment, they had been prepared to deal seriously with the instigator but decided to pardon the person in question according to JooE's wishes

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

