1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MOMOLAND JOOE Press Charges: False Rumors of Bullying During School Years?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Past Monday, MOMOLAND's label MLD Entertainment revealed that JooE had pressed charges against people who were spreading false rumors online of her having been a bully during her school years.

What did JooE decide to do at the end? It's amazing!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Since January rumors of JooE having been a bully during her school years spread widely in various online communities. The rumors centered around a person who identified herself as the victim. This victim exclaimed that "because of somebody" she had to take meds for depression. "I can't believe how she goes around as if she is innocent after all the bullying she did," the person claimed, accusing JooE as the perpetrator of school violence.

Photo from bnt

Photo from bnt

MOMOLAND's label denied the truth of these rumors and pressed charges. In May, the hate comments and the netizens behind them were turned over to the police. The main instigator eventually admitted having spread false rumors and offered an official apology.

Photo from MLD Entertainment

Photo from MLD Entertainment

The main instigator of the rumors turned out to be an old classmate of JooE's during high school.

After reading the official letter of apology JooE let the instigator off, resolving the case on favorable terms. According to MLD Entertainment, they had been prepared to deal seriously with the instigator but decided to pardon the person in question according to JooE's wishes

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT