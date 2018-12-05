J-HOPE Finally Gets Revenge on JIN After 10 Months

J-Hope has finally got his revenge on Jin, after 10 months.

Their funny and cool friendship is killing me

Back on J-Hope's birthday earlier this year on February 17th, Jin had uploaded a rather oddly-hilarious picture of J-Hope wearing glasses, saying he had waited a year to upload that picture of him on his birthday.

After his birthday, a BTS VLIVE video went up where J-Hope recounted his birthday and explained the story behind the silly picture that Jin posted on the BTS twitter.

He explains in the video, they had gotten back from a concert tour and it was in the morning. That day, he explained, it was Ho-seok along with Namjoon, Seokjin, and Jungkook. RM was wearing his glasses, but he has bad eyesight so his eyes looked like peas, he explained.

So one by one they took turns wearing RM's glasses and taking pictures of each other, laughing and joking around. In the video, J-Hope shows his phone with pictures of both Jin and Jungkook wearing the same glasses, laughing and saying that he will have to get back at Jin on his birthday for uploading that picture of him, so other members better watch out!

And now J-Hope was finally able to complete his long-awaited scheme of birthday revenge! Just as he had mentioned in the video, J-Hope kept to his resolution and uploaded the picture taken the same day, of Jin wearing RM's glasses.

Fans love seeing the loving relationship that all the BTS members have with each other, teasing each other and making cute jokes. It's these personalities and individual characters that make each member so special.

Lastly, here are some cute pics and clips of Jin and J-Hope moments. Enjoy!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com