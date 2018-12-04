PHOTOS: Bold VS Sweet- Different Makeup Looks on Your Favorite Idols

With the amount of stage appearances and paparazzi publicity that idols receive, stars are always trying to keep up a good appearance.

But a good appearance does not always mean the same look! Female idols, especially, like to change up their looks from day to day and performance to performance by changing their makeup.

Namely, some days they may wear a more bold makeup look, and other days, they may go for something more natural.

Let's take a look at a few of the top female idols of the moment.

『IZ*ONE Won-young』

Clean, baby-doll face and eyes

Versus a bright, bold lip and sparkling eyes

『BLACKPINK Jennie』

From sweet and innocent...

To fierce and ready to take on the world.

『Red Velvet Irene』

Every-day, natural looks

Or a little bit of winged liner...

Or a bold cheek and smoked out eye shadow??

『TWICE Tzuyu』

Angelic, barely-there makeup look

Versus her signature smokey eyes and nude lips, all the way!

What do you Voomies think? All these girls are beautiful both ways, but what makeup looks do you like best? Start the conversation in the comments!

By Bongbong and MalinaFairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

