PHOTOS: Bold VS Sweet- Different Makeup Looks on Your Favorite Idols

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Instagram, Twitter

Photos from Instagram, Twitter

With the amount of stage appearances and paparazzi publicity that idols receive, stars are always trying to keep up a good appearance.

Both looks are so pretty, can you choose just one??

But a good appearance does not always mean the same look! Female idols, especially, like to change up their looks from day to day and performance to performance by changing their makeup.

Namely, some days they may wear a more bold makeup look, and other days, they may go for something more natural.

Let's take a look at a few of the top female idols of the moment.

『IZ*ONE Won-young』

Clean, baby-doll face and eyes

IZ*ONE Won-young

IZ*ONE Won-young

IZ*ONE Won-young

IZ*ONE Won-young

Versus a bright, bold lip and sparkling eyes

IZ*ONE Won-young

IZ*ONE Won-young

IZ*ONE Won-young

IZ*ONE Won-young

『BLACKPINK Jennie』

From sweet and innocent...

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

To fierce and ready to take on the world.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

『Red Velvet Irene』

Every-day, natural looks

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Or a little bit of winged liner...

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Or a bold cheek and smoked out eye shadow??

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

『TWICE Tzuyu』

Angelic, barely-there makeup look

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Versus her signature smokey eyes and nude lips, all the way!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

What do you Voomies think? All these girls are beautiful both ways, but what makeup looks do you like best? Start the conversation in the comments!

By Bongbong and MalinaFairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

