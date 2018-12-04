1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: 'BTS' And 'ARMY' Have Been Registered As Trademarkes

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been reported that the name 'BTS' and the name of their fan club, 'ARMY' are now registered trademarks. It means that they have established themselves as an acknowledged global brand whose rights are recognized.

It is said that it's immensely rare for a name of a fan club to be trademarked!

According to the Korea Industrial Property Rights Information Service, the name 'BTS' was officially registered as a trademark between last July and October. BigHit filed an application for trademark registration to the Korean Intellectual Property Office last July. After a year of examination, it finally has been approved this year.

Their name in Korean, '방탄소년단' and an English name 'Bangtan boyz' have already been registered on July 2012. But as they started to gain global popularity and get called more as BTS, BigHit belatedly filed the application for registration last July.

There have been many cases where popular idol groups have their group names trademarked. However, it is unprecedented for a fan club's name to be a trademark. This means that the entertainment company gives credit for ARMY and is trying to prevent the name 'ARMY' from being misused at the same time.

July 2017, when BTS received 'Top Social Artist' award at Billboard Awards and spurred to actively continue their career in the global market, BigHit unveiled BTS and ARMY's new BI(Brand Identity) concurrently with filing the application for trademark registration. The BTS's BI embodies the youth that tries not to settle for status quo but to open a door to move forward to grow. And the ARMY's BI is a visualization of the moment where the fans and BTS members meet up when the members opened the door. Furthermore, BTS has been imparted with a new meaning of 'Beyond The Scene'.

Meanwhile, the more K-pop becomes influential, the more it becomes necessary for idol groups to secure trademark rights. A Korean idol group called SECHSKIES and G.O.D also recently had their group names registered after being in the industry for 20 years and 16 years respectively.

An expert in the music business said "Queen, a British rock band that has lately become a sensation is being perceived as a pronoun as they've gotten influential. For this reason, it is appropriate for K-pop idol groups to secure trademark rights and demand due rights so that their names don't get pirated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT