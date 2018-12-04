Incoming K-Pop Wave? SBS Gayo Daejeon Lineup Announced

As we get close to the end of the year, Korea's mainstream channels prepare to announce their lineups for their end of the year K-Pop celebration.

BTS, BLACKPINK ,TWICE… All the big names in K-Pop have come together!

SBS's end of the year K-Pop award ceremony, called SBS Song Tournament, or SBS Gayo Daejeon is scheduled for December 25th on Christmas day, the first of the three mainstream channel awards to be held. Yesterday, SBS released a teaser video announcing its preliminary lineup.

The teaser begins with a fast beat and rhythmic tune, heightening the suspense and excitement. Then each of the artists is introduced one by one with a dramatic replay of the climax scenes from each of their representative M/Vs.

The lineup included BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, IKON, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, GFRIENDS, and GOT7, bringing almost all of the major big-name idol groups together. Offering the best possible lineup, SBS has named this year's award ceremony "The Wave," likening the activities of these idol groups to a big incoming wave that is both unstoppable and unpredictable.

Powerful alone, but even more powerful as a group, SBS confirms and encourages our excitement, guaranteeing a show of a lifetime. SBS has also announced that a second teaser will also be released, deciding the final lineup for this year's Christmas ceremony. Let the SBS Song Tournament, soon, begin.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

