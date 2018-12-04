1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Incoming K-Pop Wave? SBS Gayo Daejeon Lineup Announced

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS Teaser Screenshot

Photo from SBS Teaser Screenshot

As we get close to the end of the year, Korea's mainstream channels prepare to announce their lineups for their end of the year K-Pop celebration.

BTS, BLACKPINK ,TWICE… All the big names in K-Pop have come together!

Photo from SBS Teaser Screenshot

Photo from SBS Teaser Screenshot

SBS's end of the year K-Pop award ceremony, called SBS Song Tournament, or SBS Gayo Daejeon is scheduled for December 25th on Christmas day, the first of the three mainstream channel awards to be held. Yesterday, SBS released a teaser video announcing its preliminary lineup.

Photo from SBS Teaser Screenshot

Photo from SBS Teaser Screenshot

The teaser begins with a fast beat and rhythmic tune, heightening the suspense and excitement. Then each of the artists is introduced one by one with a dramatic replay of the climax scenes from each of their representative M/Vs.

The lineup included BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, IKON, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, GFRIENDS, and GOT7, bringing almost all of the major big-name idol groups together. Offering the best possible lineup, SBS has named this year's award ceremony "The Wave," likening the activities of these idol groups to a big incoming wave that is both unstoppable and unpredictable.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from SBS YG Entertainment

Photo from SBS YG Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment Youtube Screenshot

Photo from JYP Entertainment Youtube Screenshot

Powerful alone, but even more powerful as a group, SBS confirms and encourages our excitement, guaranteeing a show of a lifetime. SBS has also announced that a second teaser will also be released, deciding the final lineup for this year's Christmas ceremony. Let the SBS Song Tournament, soon, begin.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT