BTS to Sweep the Awards Again? 2018 MAMA Lineup Finally Released

K-Pop fans are in the midst of a furious voting heat as fans from all over the world await the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), scheduled to be held in three different locations this year.

Who will the final nominee for this year's MAMA awards be?

Unlike the 2018 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) or the 2018 Melon Music Awards (MMA), this year's MAMA has been confirmed to be held in three different locations including Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. With barely a week away, the MAMA has finally released its final lineup for each location.

1. 2018 MAMA Korea

The 2018 MAMA ceremony is scheduled to be held in Korea on December 10th, next Monday, the closest MAMA date with only six days left. The ceremony will be held at DDP (Dongdaemun Design Plaza) where the MD booth will be open from twelve noon to six in the afternoon. The red carpet will commence at four in the afternoon with the official awards ceremony to begin in the evening at seven. The host has been announced to be actor Jung Hae In with the final lineup to include idol groups WANNA ONE, STRAY KIDS, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, HAON, VINXEN, and more.

2. 2018 MAMA Japan

The Japan MAMA will be held on December 12th next Wednesday with Korean superstar Park Bogum, who has been receiving much attention for his recently aired drama Boyfriend,as the host for the day's ceremony. MAMA ceremony will start at seven in the evening at Japan's Saitama Super Arena with the red carpet to be held before that at five. Idol groups such as BTS, TWICE, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, GOT7 and more have been announced to be in the final lineup.

3. 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

The final MAMA will be on Friday the 14th of this month at the World Expo Arena in Hong Kong. While the red carpet commences at five in the evening with the actual ceremony beginning at seven, Song Joongki has been announced to be the host, his second time for two consecutive years in a row. The lineup for this last MAMA is as spectacular as ever with idol groups BTS, WANNA ONE, TWICE, MOMOLAND, GOT7, IZ*ONE and more to be performing.

K-Pop fans all over the world await this year's MAMA. With unbelievable lineups, for some, it is their chance to witness their stars for the first time. For others, however, it is a chance to offer our very own personal vote and obtain the answer to the longtime question: Who will come out as the King of K-Pop?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

