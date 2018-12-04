1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS to Sweep the Awards Again? 2018 MAMA Lineup Finally Released

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

K-Pop fans are in the midst of a furious voting heat as fans from all over the world await the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), scheduled to be held in three different locations this year.

Who will the final nominee for this year's MAMA awards be?

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

Unlike the 2018 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) or the 2018 Melon Music Awards (MMA), this year's MAMA has been confirmed to be held in three different locations including Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. With barely a week away, the MAMA has finally released its final lineup for each location.

1. 2018 MAMA Korea

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

The 2018 MAMA ceremony is scheduled to be held in Korea on December 10th, next Monday, the closest MAMA date with only six days left. The ceremony will be held at DDP (Dongdaemun Design Plaza) where the MD booth will be open from twelve noon to six in the afternoon. The red carpet will commence at four in the afternoon with the official awards ceremony to begin in the evening at seven. The host has been announced to be actor Jung Hae In with the final lineup to include idol groups WANNA ONE, STRAY KIDS, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, HAON, VINXEN, and more.

2. 2018 MAMA Japan

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

The Japan MAMA will be held on December 12th next Wednesday with Korean superstar Park Bogum, who has been receiving much attention for his recently aired drama Boyfriend,as the host for the day's ceremony. MAMA ceremony will start at seven in the evening at Japan's Saitama Super Arena with the red carpet to be held before that at five. Idol groups such as BTS, TWICE, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, GOT7 and more have been announced to be in the final lineup.

3. 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

Photo from MAMA Official Twitter

The final MAMA will be on Friday the 14th of this month at the World Expo Arena in Hong Kong. While the red carpet commences at five in the evening with the actual ceremony beginning at seven, Song Joongki has been announced to be the host, his second time for two consecutive years in a row. The lineup for this last MAMA is as spectacular as ever with idol groups BTS, WANNA ONE, TWICE, MOMOLAND, GOT7, IZ*ONE and more to be performing.

K-Pop fans all over the world await this year's MAMA. With unbelievable lineups, for some, it is their chance to witness their stars for the first time. For others, however, it is a chance to offer our very own personal vote and obtain the answer to the longtime question: Who will come out as the King of K-Pop?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT