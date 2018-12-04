JENNIE And IRENE's Unchanging Friendship Is Caught On Camera Again

On the 1st of December, a music show called Show! Music Core was aired. On the show, numerous artists including Jennie and Red Velvet, who recently made their comeback with their respective songs, SOLO and RBB.

Irene is such an unnie material and Jennie is just like her dongsaeng

As many fans are already aware of, Jennie and Irene are close friends. They've built the friendship ever since they got to know each other when they met in 'Soonsoo', a beauty salon they used to go together.

After the show, one fan tweeted about Irene and Jennie's cute moment that was captured on the show that day. The tweet says "On the stage, when all artists had to leave, Irene stopped on her way off the stage and turned back around to check where Jennie was. Then she waved at Jennie to go with her and they went down together, holding each other's hands.

And what the fan witnessed herself was also caught on camera.

Irene is standing in the middle of the crowd to wait for Jennie.

You can see them holding each other's hands and walking off the stage together.

Many fans say that it is so adorable for the two queens to be in a friendly relationship.

Also, Irene is being praised for being considerate enough to take care of Jennie since Jennie was there by herself without her team members.

It is good to see them supporting each other and those cute moments being spotted!

