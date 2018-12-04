Happy BTS JIN Day!! Fans Touched By JIN's Handwritten Letter, Shocked by Pictures

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

It's December 4th, and BTS Jin's birthday is here! Jin's handsome face has taken over the BTS Twitter account.

Happy birthday to worldwide handsome Jin!!

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

In commemoration of their fellow member's birthday, bizarre and hilarious pictures and even a video of birthday boy Jin bombarded their social media account.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

They also changed their account picture and background to a silly picture of a bunch of Jin faces wearing big round white-rimmed sunglasses. Similarly, their background is now plastered with the handsome face, pasted on pictures of dancing people, making a crowd full of Jin.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

BTS fans have also changed their profile pictures to the same picture of Jin wearing the sunglasses. Jin's face is taking over Twitter, at least for the day!

Jin also had something to say to all his fans on his birthday, and posted a picture of him and a handwritten letter that he made especially for today.

The letter says,

“Hello everyone! It's Jin.
Clap clap clap Everyone, today it's my birthday.
I'm so happy it's my birthday.
I'm happy because it's my birthday,
but I'm even happier that I see our ARMY coming together and celebrating
on Twitter or online sites and being happy.
ARMY's happiness is my greatest happiness.
And not too long ago we even won the Daesang and Popularity Awards!
I'm really happy about the Daesang, but I'm especially happy about receiving
the Popularity Award thanks to all our ARMY's hard work!
Thank you so much, ARMY!
Ah.. Also, I usually prepare something for you guys each year, but it's too bad I wasn't able to this year ㅠㅠ
I'll work hard to give you all my best and good contents in the future!
I love you ♥
-Jin-
[In English] Sorry to My international ARMY that
I am not good at English.
But I love you ♥
-Jin-”

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Fans loved the sweet message from their worldwide handsome, and international ARMYs especially loved the shoutout to them. Many responded with comments that copy what he said, saying "Sorry to our Jin that I am not good at Korean. But I love you ♥" Some ARMYs even got out their Korean skills and wrote their note in Korean, just like Jin wrote in English.

We wish the happiest of birthdays to worldwide handsome, Jin!

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

