1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RM's Award Acceptance Speech, Recalls Flyer He Received 14 Years Ago

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans were astounded by part of RM's award acceptance speech he gave on the first of December at the 2018 Melon Music Awards as they received the Best Album of the Year award.

A man with attention to details..!

During his speech, RM commented, "First I want to, of course, thank our loving ARMY. Just earlier, behind the stage, my heart was beating like this, it was beating so hard. In 2004, I think it was, when Melon first came out, I got a flyer for a music streaming site as I was on my way home. And as I remember that instance 14 years later as we stand here for the Best Album of the Year award, I think it's a real honor."

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Continuing, he says, "With music being consumed like fast food and in a generation where there isn't any real need for actual albums, I think it's a really great feat in itself that everyone would spend their money for this. In an age where albums don't have much meaning, we worked with all our sincerity to come out with an album intro, outro, and skits, and I want to truly thank you all so much for giving us so much love."

Fans were struck by RM's words and formalities, admiring his skills for presentations and speech-giving. Netizens left comments like, "Melon must have been happy," He speaks so well," and "I think I've fallen in love with RM- he gets more attractive the more you know him."

It's this particular attention to detail, and sexy-smart memory, along with the looks and the moves, that makes fans love RM so much.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT