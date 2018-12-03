1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: JIMIN's Breathtaking Fan Performance Makes World Trend

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS Jimin astounded the world with his traditional Korean fan performance during the Melon Music Awards on the first of December last Saturday.

Fans worldwide appraise as having been "beautiful beyond words"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

As an intro to their latest title song Idol, Jimin performed an exquisite fan dance that demonstrated advanced choreographic moves. Videos of Jimin's performance went viral on various online communities.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In more than 39 countries, such as New Zealand, France, Singapore and the like, Jimin has achieved high levels of exposure. The video of his performance reached more than 1.5 million references on Twitter, causing Jimin to take second place in world trend charts.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

A performance acknowledged even by traditional Korean dance experts, Jimin displayed a power and charisma in his performance that was beyond what anyone could have imagined. Holding a fiery traditional fan in one hand, the fast-paced, incredibly precisely choreographed dance moves produced an aesthetic never witnessed before on a K-Pop stage.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Numerous fans worldwide expressed their initial shock and awe, appraising the show as having been "beautiful beyond words." Jimin's solo performance not only confirmed his title of "Dance King" but also led be established as one of Korea's shining moments as a nation, a performance that was able to promote the beauty of Korean traditional art all over the globe.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT