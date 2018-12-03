PHOTOS: JIMIN's Breathtaking Fan Performance Makes World Trend

BTS Jimin astounded the world with his traditional Korean fan performance during the Melon Music Awards on the first of December last Saturday.

Fans worldwide appraise as having been "beautiful beyond words"

As an intro to their latest title song Idol, Jimin performed an exquisite fan dance that demonstrated advanced choreographic moves. Videos of Jimin's performance went viral on various online communities.

In more than 39 countries, such as New Zealand, France, Singapore and the like, Jimin has achieved high levels of exposure. The video of his performance reached more than 1.5 million references on Twitter, causing Jimin to take second place in world trend charts.

A performance acknowledged even by traditional Korean dance experts, Jimin displayed a power and charisma in his performance that was beyond what anyone could have imagined. Holding a fiery traditional fan in one hand, the fast-paced, incredibly precisely choreographed dance moves produced an aesthetic never witnessed before on a K-Pop stage.

Numerous fans worldwide expressed their initial shock and awe, appraising the show as having been "beautiful beyond words." Jimin's solo performance not only confirmed his title of "Dance King" but also led be established as one of Korea's shining moments as a nation, a performance that was able to promote the beauty of Korean traditional art all over the globe.

