PHOTOS: JUNGKOOK's Mask Dance… "Olympic-Class Stage?"

BTS member Jungkook showcased an Olympic-Class stage with his Korean traditional mask dance during the Melon Music Awards last weekend.

The dance that became legend...

As an intro to their latest title song Idol, BTS prepared a K-Pop performance that encompassed the traditional roots of their culture. Including an instrumental of Korean traditional instruments, BTS members appeared dressed in a fusion hanbok style.

Jungkook, who was given a solo part made a jaw-dropping jump entrance as he swung the white hansam, a traditional Korean dance prop likened to an extended sleeve. A strip of a white cloth that you tie around your wrists, this hansam gives a wave effect as the sheets flow and twirl amidst the dancer's moving body.

Despite its notoriety for being hard to dance with, Jungkook's performance made legend as he proved his dancing ability by the way he swung the hansam with ease. Engulfed in twirling hansam and clad in flowing hanbok robes, yet, still charismatic and powerful with a tinge of sexy, Jungkook was able to create a unique magical atmosphere of traditional Korean dance that drew the audience in.

Many fans complimented Jungkook on his remarkable skill.

"I heard you need to employ just the right amount of force and release for the hansam to appear like that."

"Not only is he good with the hansam but his body line and facial expressions, along with that last face attack...I'm so impressed by this performance."

Many critics went as far as calling it to be "fit for an Olympic opening ceremony stage." However, a video uploaded soon after the MMA revealed the level of work and effort taken to produce such a high-quality performance. The video was edited and produced by Jungkook himself, and many have been more than amazed at the talent this twenty-one-year-old star holds.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

