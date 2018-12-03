BTS V Is Playful At Awards But Becomes Super Caring When It Comes To His Fans

At the end of every year, numerous awards are something people might look forward to. However, among K-pop fans, especially BTS fans, there is something they specifically look forward to.

How can someone not love this man?!

It's V.

Did you guys find where V is?

Right there!

As shown in the photos above, it's as if V has an alter ego as an audience that goes active especially at awards. He switches up and gives a big round of applause, cheers for other idols and groups, and acts like a fanboy.

Sometimes when his favorite music comes on, he even dances along with props.

However, when it comes to taking care of his fans, he comes back to his original self.

When a singer gives a performance on stage with a soft ballad song, he tells his fans to stop yelling his name for a minute so that the performance doesn't get disrupted.

Then he immerses himself in appreciating the music.

Even when he is rapidly walking by, he finds where his fans are and strike a pose for a second for them.

Not only that, when he is seated or when he is on stage, he always looks around to see where his fans are so that he can let them know that they are being noticed.

From a funny and enthusiastic reaction as a fan of music to a caring idol for his fans, these 2 sides of V's are the humane aspects of him that make people become more fond of him.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

