PHOTOS: Sexy Even in Hanbok? J-HOPE's Rocks the Floor Bare Foot

J-Hope, a member of the world's most popular idol group, BTS, kicked off the performance of their latest title song, Idol, at the Melon Music Awards on Saturday, with his solo dance intro. dressed in the Korean traditional hanbok.

The ceremony hit its climax the moment J-Hope made his dramatic entrance at the center of a rising platform of dancers. Dressed in a mix of traditional and modern fusion style of hanbok, J-Hope displayed a new form of sexy unbeknownst to the K-Pop world.

Truly "Korean" Pop...a mind-blowing performance

Clad in a flowing robe and barefoot, J-Hope rocked the floor with a dance that reflected the very stage in its merge of modern and traditional. Set at the center of a checkered platform of dancers, the visual aesthetic left the audience mind-blown.

Calling him a "Stage Genius," fans raved on both his skill and the performance itself.

"This is crazy."

"How can he dance like that in such a small space? He has the best performance entrance skill!"

"Best performance ever..."

"I'm so jealous of the people who were there!"

"Look at him doing those moves with such a leisurely expression."

"I got the goosebumps watching it. Almost got completely sucked in."

Many of the audience present expressed sadness at not being able to watch it again, saying it was "a performance too good to only be shown once."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

