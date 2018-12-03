1 읽는 중

BTS V's Award Acceptance Speech Mishap- Part 2!?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JTBC2 Screenshot

V never has a boring acceptance speech!

Everyone couldn't help but laugh at V's cuteness!!

After V's adorable acceptance speech (or lack thereof) at the AAAs on November 28th, V had quite a few more opportunities to share his appreciation last weekend on December 1st during the Melon Music Awards.

First, we have the Global Artist Award. BTS got called up for their award, and V was rather hesitantly lured into the limelight. Reluctantly stepping up to the mic, or rather being pushed to the mic by RM, he starts with a shy "Hello. Yeah.. We've become Global Artists." He then got shy and tried to push RM to the mic to take his place, but RM firmly put V back where he was.

"Ah, to all the ARMYs who helped us receive this Global Artist award... We really, like, uh, thank you for giving us this award and we'll continue to work really hard, thank you." V hurried to give his acceptance speech, showing cute nerves that fans just adored. Only once he finished did RM take over, giving another short thanks to ARMYs in English.

Next, BTS was called up to get the Kakao Hot Star Award. Jimin was first up to give his comment, calling the award the "Hot ARMY Award." Then RM gave a short thanks, and V reached the mic, only got to say, "Yes," and then the outro music started playing as if telling V to cut the speech short. No doubt it was a technical mistake, but V took the hint, threw in a quick "Goodbye!" and the whole group left the stage laughing, with RM grabbing V's shoulders from behind in laughter.

It seems as though V wasn't made to give award acceptance speeches! Either he forgets what he wanted to say, gets too shy, or the tech people tell him to hurry up!

Jokes aside, Taehyung fans loved seeing the two clips of V and revealed in his cuteness. Fans left comments like, "I watched this clip and V was so cute I cried!" "I just burst out laughing, so cute," and, "I think my heart will burst today."

Not just the world's most handsome face, V also has an adorable personality that people can't help but love.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

