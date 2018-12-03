1 읽는 중

PHOTO: Check Out BTS V's So Called 'Plum Heart' That Makes Fans' Hearts Throb

Photo from online community

In Korea, it has become commonplace for people to make a heart with their hands or fingers when they pose for a photo or show love to other people.
So it is never hard to spot idols showing love to their fans with such hearts.

Fans want to see more of the fruity heart

Just like BTS V in the photos above, hearts like these are very common.
However, nowadays, V seems to be making a heart in a new way with his hands and the face.

You cup both hands and put them over each side of your cheekbones and that's how V forms the new heart.
Furthermore, raising cheekbones to make it look cuter would be a great addition to it.

It might not be easy to envision how the heart looks like just by reading the instruction.

So, let's go check out the new kind of heart that V made and that has been widely shared online among fans.

Fans who saw the heart named it, 'plum heart' because of the way it looks.
Plus, his puppy-like look doubles the cuteness of the heart.

Now that the heart even has a name, hope to see more of these 'plums' from him!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

