Fans Are Not Pleased With "Assumed Discrimination" Against BLACKPINK LISA

While BLACKPINK is getting more and more established as one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in Korea as well as in the world, a number of controversies have stirred up lately.

Is Lisa being poorly treated or is it just a misunderstanding?

This one is that in some videos or performances, Lisa wore outfits that back-up dancers of BLACKPINK wore.

Those footages have been spotted by numerous fans.

On Instagram, a Lisa fan account uploaded proof of Lisa wearing the same clothes as dancers in Jennie's SOLO music video wore.

Not only that, a disparity between Jennie and other members on what they wear on stage has become another issue among fans as well.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK had a concert. A video of them performing BOOMBAYAH was uploaded on a YouTube channel. People who watched it immediately responded to the fact that what Jennie was wearing was totally different in a way that it made her stand out among other members.

Fans commented, "Is this Jennie performing with back- up dancers?", "Why is Jennie the only one wearing the luxurious-looking outfit while what other members are wearing is no different from what back-up dancers are wearing?" and so on.

Whether it is just a misunderstanding among fans or it's an actual problem that needs to be taken care of is not clear yet.

However, since fans are displeased with the issue at the moment, it seems that YG owes them some explanations.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

