BTS Big Hit Little Brother Group: Photos of the Members Leaked!

BTS' label, BigHit Entertainment recently announced that they will be debuting an all-new boy group sometime next year.

Who will be the new members that change the world?

Since BTS' debut in 2013, BigHit has done work in music production, artist management, music publishing and more, however, it has not put together another idol group team. The first team since BTS' debut, Big Hit has revealed that this new idol group consists of five members, of which the members' are on average sixteen years of age, as can be evident from the photographs leaked on the web.

BigHit has explained that this new group will be completely different from BTS, having a different group concept and music style. Although it isn't certain when their debut will be a BigHIt associate has confirmed that "it is true preparations are being made to debut a five-member team."

Many hold high expectations as BigHit sets about these preparations. From album producing to M/V and stage performances, BigHit has demonstrated a top level quality in all areas with BTS, paving the way for their international success. Now currently globally acknowledged superstars many fans and non-fans alike wait in breathless expectation for the label who produced this K-Pop phenomenon to take a shot at their second idol group.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

