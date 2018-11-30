1 읽는 중

PHOTO: BTS SUGA Excites Fans With A Type Of Outfit That He Has Never Worn Before

중앙일보

입력

A few days ago at 2018 Asia Artist Awards, Suga wore a harness on stage and that was appealing enough to have fans all captivated.

Suga is now extra sexy and cool

It is known that it was his first time wearing it in 6 years since his debut.
The fact that he had never worn it before came as a surprise to fans since the harness is quite a common item for male idols to utilize as a stage outfit.

Idols such as Kang Daniel of Wanna One, Suho of EXO have worn it in the past and even female idols like Krystal of F(x) can be a good example of an idol with a harness on.

As many people can tell, harness increases the sexual attraction of performers on stage. For this reason, many of Suga fans wanted to see him with a harness on when performing.

Now that the long-awaited wish of the fans' is granted, they seem to be hyper over it.

Now, let's see how well Suga pulled the item off.

Many fans expressed their excitement like, "The fashion coordinator deserves a raise", "Suga looks so sexy with the harness on", "Please wear it one more time".

With all the approvals and hype from the fans, there might be another chance to witness Suga with the harness on!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

