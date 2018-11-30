1 읽는 중

GOT7 BAMBAM's Got Sense! Always Looking After BTS JUNGKOOK~

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Many events unfolded at AAA 2018 just a few days ago on November 28th.

97 Liners reunited!!

Among them, was a '97 Liners reunion that fans were ecstatic to see. Particularly, that of GOT7's Bambam and BTS's Jungkook.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Bambam and Jungkook's relationship goes way back. Bambam posted a picture of himself with Jungkook and other 97 liners all the way back in December 2016, saying he loves his friends.

Jungkook and Bambam also have similar hobbies, like making videos. They are actually both very skilled at the technique, some saying that their videos are as good as that of professionals.

Back at the Awards Ceremony, however, amongst the hullabaloo of many hugs, talking, and laughing, Jungkook almost missed a group bow to the audience.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Beside Jungkook, V does give a light tap on his shoulder, but the real star was none other than Bambam.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

With his quick intuition, seeing the BTS members line up and hold hands, he quickly spins Jungkook around and jumps out of the way, gesturing BTS to the audience.

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

Bambam slightly bumps into the cameraman, but at least he saved Jungkook from missing out on the BTS bow!

Fans reacted saying it was so cute, and hilarious, how Bambam used his quick senses to get Jungkook in place and then speedily hop out of their way.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The 97 Liners' reunion was surely a happy one, and the whole AAA ceremony seemed to be full of happy interactions that left idols and fans alike with smiles on their faces.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

