BTS JIMIN And JIN Pull Off Black Suit Fashion At ASIA ARTIST AWARDS

BTS, who won 5 awards including the grand award at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards, attracted people's attention not only with the result but with their fashion as well.

Their looks are unmatched for sure!

Out of all the members, Jimin and Jin, in particular, showed off somewhat similar, yet different style with their black suits.

First off, Jimin selected a two-button jacket, which is the most basic item of all black suites. Inside the jacket, he pulled off a layered look with a black pull-over shirt with white patterns on. In addition, he wore a pair of small, circular earrings as an accessory.

Also, Jimin displayed silver colored hair with a bit of blue mixed in it. His silky texture-looking hair turned his look up a notch. It can be surely said that his whole look was spiced up with the hair that is of a contrasting color to his suit.

What Jin chose is an extended double-breasted jacket with basic straight pants. And he didn't forget to wear a white shirt, which is generally deemed to be the best item to match with a black suite in the world.

Also, the drop earrings he put on helped him look less formal and be more casual, which seems to be appropriate considering the general atmosphere of the event. Moreover, the way he made himself up was done in a way that it blends in with his overall outfit and doesn't stand out too much.

They always are one of those people to impress the audience with their styles. A bit of unity but individually distinction at the same time.

It wouldn't be a lie to say that what style they are going to pull off is what fans are looking forward to!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

