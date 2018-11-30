1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Lisa Cuts Her Hair In A Bob...Why?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Lisa official Instagram

Photo from Lisa official Instagram

Lisa recently posted a photo of herself getting her hair done in a bob on her Instagram account.

Lisa in a bob! what happened?

Fans were pleased with Lisa's unexpectedly new hairstyle and it instantly drew people's attention. So far, the post has received more than 3.1 million likes which more than the likes she usually gets on other posts.

Immediately after wowing at Lisa's new bobbed hair, fans started to have a big curiosity whether her hair is genuine or not.
Some fans claimed that it's a wig, while some claimed that it's real.

At last, it has been revealed that Lisa's bobbed hair is just a wig for a photo shoot for a hair dye that she is a model of.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Some fans shared their opinions such as "I wished the hair was real because she looks super pretty in that style.", "She looks good in any hair".

As many fans agreed, Lisa sure looks unrealistically fabulous in a bob.
Perhaps it will be possible for fans to see Lisa with bobbed hair again in the near future?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT