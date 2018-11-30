Lisa Cuts Her Hair In A Bob...Why?

Lisa recently posted a photo of herself getting her hair done in a bob on her Instagram account.

Lisa in a bob! what happened?

Fans were pleased with Lisa's unexpectedly new hairstyle and it instantly drew people's attention. So far, the post has received more than 3.1 million likes which more than the likes she usually gets on other posts.

Immediately after wowing at Lisa's new bobbed hair, fans started to have a big curiosity whether her hair is genuine or not.

Some fans claimed that it's a wig, while some claimed that it's real.

At last, it has been revealed that Lisa's bobbed hair is just a wig for a photo shoot for a hair dye that she is a model of.

Some fans shared their opinions such as "I wished the hair was real because she looks super pretty in that style.", "She looks good in any hair".

As many fans agreed, Lisa sure looks unrealistically fabulous in a bob.

Perhaps it will be possible for fans to see Lisa with bobbed hair again in the near future?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

