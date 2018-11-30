RED VELVET Sensitive IRENE's Lightning-Speed Reflexes??

Fans are amazed by the short clip that has been going around social sites of Red Velvet's Irene.

What is she looking at..?

All five members are sitting and talking when suddenly Irene is the first to notice something odd.

The other four members pay no attention and continue to look at the camera, when suddenly, one of the pictures hanging on the wall decides to take a nose dive.

Seulgi was an unfortunate victim of Irene's quick reflexes, accidentally getting hit by Irene's sudden outstretched arm.

Unable to completely catch hold of the falling frame, Irene's reaction speed was nothing to mess with. Most of the other members only slightly reacted after the picture hit her hand.

Netizens who saw the video reacted with comments like, "Wow, the quick reaction time and reaching out to catch it was somehow cool," "She even has a keen/sensitive looking appearance, how interesting," and "That's crazy."

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

