1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RED VELVET Sensitive IRENE's Lightning-Speed Reflexes??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

Fans are amazed by the short clip that has been going around social sites of Red Velvet's Irene.

What is she looking at..?

GIF from VLIVE Screenshot

GIF from VLIVE Screenshot

All five members are sitting and talking when suddenly Irene is the first to notice something odd.

The other four members pay no attention and continue to look at the camera, when suddenly, one of the pictures hanging on the wall decides to take a nose dive.

Seulgi was an unfortunate victim of Irene's quick reflexes, accidentally getting hit by Irene's sudden outstretched arm.

Unable to completely catch hold of the falling frame, Irene's reaction speed was nothing to mess with. Most of the other members only slightly reacted after the picture hit her hand.

Netizens who saw the video reacted with comments like, "Wow, the quick reaction time and reaching out to catch it was somehow cool," "She even has a keen/sensitive looking appearance, how interesting," and "That's crazy."

Red Velvet Irene

Red Velvet Irene

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT