PHOTOS: Idols Who Showed Off Their Gorgeous Fashion At Asia Artist Awards

Photo from News 1 and Ilgan Sports

At the 2018 Asia Artists Awards that was successfully held on the 28th, lots of celebrities from K-pop stars to actors made their appearances.

Everyone looks stunningly beautiful!

Among all of them, VoomVoom selected some of them who we think caught people's eyes.

Let's get into it!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Yoona gave off elegant charm with halterneck long dress. Velvet-material texture added a classy flavor to the look. Also, with the up-style hair and natural-looking makeup, the overall atmosphere of her got multiple times more refined.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Sunmi also looked very appealing in the black dress. Her dress looks distinctive with the black belt. And a bit of exposure that doesn't cut below the bustline gave her look sexy charm, yet still appropriate for the event. The way she posed for the photo made her look confident, which harmonizes well with her clothes.

Photo from News1

On the contrary, IU showed off her white, classic dress with beads-pattern on that made the dress look lovelier that could have been monotonous without it. Not only that, she spiced up her look with the deep-red colored lips. Her clear skin and the white color of the dress somewhat matches well and it gives off innocent feeling.

Photo from News1

Suzy showed up in a khaki colored dress with draping patterns. On top of that, she made the most use of accessories. Her earrings, the necklace, the ring and the bracelet she put on made her whole appearance more gorgeous while making her stand out at the same time.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Seolhyun wore a long black dress. By trying out the fringe dress and the strap shoes to match, her outfit looks extra sophisticated. In addition, the glittering earrings and the long waved hair rendered her look fancier.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

