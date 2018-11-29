1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Korea's Sexiest Man BTS JUNGKOOK Bares His Abs At 2018 AAA

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter Account &#39;@moonboy_jk&#39; and &#39;@mellifluousJK&#39;

BTS Jungkook proved his appeal as the sexiest man in Korea during the concert at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards yesterday.

Watch out ARMY! You haven't even seen the beginning...

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@mellifluousJK&#39;

The 2018 Asia Artist Awards (2018 AAA) was held at the Inchon Namdong Auditorium on the 28th of November yesterday. Idol groups including BTS, WANNA ONE, TWICE and many more were in attendance along with other prominent K-Stars such as Suzy, IU, and Yoona.

Photo from Yonhap News

BTS lighted up the concert with a performance of Fake Love and IDOL. Being BTS' first stage in Korea since returning from their Japan tour, fans' expectations were high. The performance, however, did not disappoint.

Photos from Ilgan Sports

Jungkook especially held the fans' attention as he a exploded on stage with a powerful introduction and drew the audience into his inescapable allure.

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@ONANDOFF_JK&#39;

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@hideindestiny&#39;

Photo from Online Community

The performance truly confirmed his title as the sexiest man in Korea, as his white shirt created art as it clung to then revealed his abs, almost causing the ladies in present a heart attack.

Photo from Online Community

Yet, at the concert, Jungkook proved that he was not only sexy but charming as well. With a broad smile and a hearty laugh, Jungkook showed himself to be a man of the holds the stage who also infrequently knows how to respond in child-like cuteness.

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@jkontop97901&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@jkontop97901&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@jkontop97901&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@fairlyland_JK&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@fairlyland_JK&#39;

Many fans have claimed to have rediscovered Jungkook's appeal, falling for his rugged, masculine charisma all over again while enjoying the occasional bursts of cuteness he surprises them with. Check out the video below and see it for yourself, but watch out that you don't fall too deep so as to not be able to find your way out anymore.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

