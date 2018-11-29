PHOTOS: Korea's Sexiest Man BTS JUNGKOOK Bares His Abs At 2018 AAA

BTS Jungkook proved his appeal as the sexiest man in Korea during the concert at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards yesterday.

Watch out ARMY! You haven't even seen the beginning...

The 2018 Asia Artist Awards (2018 AAA) was held at the Inchon Namdong Auditorium on the 28th of November yesterday. Idol groups including BTS, WANNA ONE, TWICE and many more were in attendance along with other prominent K-Stars such as Suzy, IU, and Yoona.

BTS lighted up the concert with a performance of Fake Love and IDOL. Being BTS' first stage in Korea since returning from their Japan tour, fans' expectations were high. The performance, however, did not disappoint.

Jungkook especially held the fans' attention as he a exploded on stage with a powerful introduction and drew the audience into his inescapable allure.

The performance truly confirmed his title as the sexiest man in Korea, as his white shirt created art as it clung to then revealed his abs, almost causing the ladies in present a heart attack.

Yet, at the concert, Jungkook proved that he was not only sexy but charming as well. With a broad smile and a hearty laugh, Jungkook showed himself to be a man of the holds the stage who also infrequently knows how to respond in child-like cuteness.

Many fans have claimed to have rediscovered Jungkook's appeal, falling for his rugged, masculine charisma all over again while enjoying the occasional bursts of cuteness he surprises them with. Check out the video below and see it for yourself, but watch out that you don't fall too deep so as to not be able to find your way out anymore.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

