1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A Youtuber's Amazing Insight! What Is The Difference Between Success of BTS And PSY?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

A Youtube talked about the difference between the success of BTS and Psy as a Korean living in America.

Some said, "Can't agree more!"

This has been shared numerous times by fans online.
Let's take a look at what the person says what the difference is.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

When people saw Psy for the first time, they were like "Haha that Asian dude is funny. I don't know what he is saying but it's funny."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Psy was kind of a 'joke'.
As a Korean myself, I didn't want Psy to be popular.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I grew up listening to his music. His music is delicate and very progressive.
He has made both political and social implications.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

And he is funny. But that doesn't mean that he is a funny guy.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

So I think people 'used' Psy.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Psy was a joke.
Right about now, you guys must think that Psy might get offended by this. Right?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Don't take it personally, Psy.
But what America felt about Psy wasn't like "I respect him" or "Wow his talent is amazing".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It was more like "Haha so it's what is trending now", "I don't know what it is but it's funny"
This was what I was worried about BTS.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

My concern about BTS was that all white people, not only Americans but also from other countries as well

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

might think like "Oh another group of Asian people", "I don't understand their language haha",
"Look at that weird music video", "K-pop is so weird".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This is how K-pop has been portrayed within western culture.
All K-pop fans in America were judged by non-Kpop fans.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

"That's weird. You don't even understand the language."
Everyone was judged just because we love Kpop.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This must be why you guys are worried too.
I watched Jimmy Fallon Show. It was nice to watch and everyone in the show enjoyed.
And I watched Good Morning America too. And I realized that it's different this time.
It wasn't the same anymore.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Even though they were on the show because of ratings, it was in a positive fashion.
The shows that BTS were on were all broadcasted in the same way as the episodes where One Direction, Justin Bieber and Fifth Harmony were on.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The reason why BTS was on those shows was that they were 'huge', not that they were funny.
America can't deny the fact that K-pop has become huge now.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Of course, I'm aware that there is a controversy whether BTS is the best group in K-pop history or not.
Some likes BTS the most, some likes other groups. But it's about timing.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I personally think BTS is the first K-pop group ever to lead the world in an 'unfunny' field.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

People pay attention to their 'talent'. Even when they don't understand the lyrics, they say like "Well~ people love it", "They aren't funny", "Their dance moves are very impressive"
I know western people will not be able to look down on Kpop anymore.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS is now perfectly established in a field where some pathetic dudes want to mock them but they can't.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Psy probably knows he is a leader of a cultural trend, while it is sad that the world used Psy as a laughing stock.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The amount of money he has earned with the comic concept probably is enough for him to retire right now.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I watched the episode of Good Morning America where BTS was on onYouTube.
And I wanted to check the comments but I was afraid that there might be hate comments.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

But when I read through them, people said, "Wow I've heard of BTS before, and they are amazing".
A lot of people say that they are moved by BTS. So I thought, "Wow they don't ridicule them just because they are Asians!".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

So we are now in a civilized culture where people know that it's not funny to make fun of Asians.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Making fun of Asians is prevalent in America like a 'watermark'.
People won't admit it but Asian people have always been a target for a joke.
Other people got close to each other by making fun of Asians.
They really did.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I remember when I was young.
When a tension is caused between a white boy and a black boy, they mock other Asian guys to make up and reach an agreement.

It is an evident fact that both Psy and BTS are such good artists as well as performers and that made a huge success in America.
Not only that, they have played their role as a pioneer in the U.S. music market and it should be highly appreciated.

There might be some differences between them due to two distinct concepts of the artist and the group,
but it should never be taken for granted and let's support them all as K-pop lovers!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT