A Youtuber's Amazing Insight! What Is The Difference Between Success of BTS And PSY?

A Youtube talked about the difference between the success of BTS and Psy as a Korean living in America.

Some said, "Can't agree more!"

This has been shared numerous times by fans online.

Let's take a look at what the person says what the difference is.

When people saw Psy for the first time, they were like "Haha that Asian dude is funny. I don't know what he is saying but it's funny."

Psy was kind of a 'joke'.

As a Korean myself, I didn't want Psy to be popular.

I grew up listening to his music. His music is delicate and very progressive.

He has made both political and social implications.

And he is funny. But that doesn't mean that he is a funny guy.

So I think people 'used' Psy.

Psy was a joke.

Right about now, you guys must think that Psy might get offended by this. Right?

Don't take it personally, Psy.

But what America felt about Psy wasn't like "I respect him" or "Wow his talent is amazing".

It was more like "Haha so it's what is trending now", "I don't know what it is but it's funny"

This was what I was worried about BTS.

My concern about BTS was that all white people, not only Americans but also from other countries as well

might think like "Oh another group of Asian people", "I don't understand their language haha",

"Look at that weird music video", "K-pop is so weird".

This is how K-pop has been portrayed within western culture.

All K-pop fans in America were judged by non-Kpop fans.

"That's weird. You don't even understand the language."

Everyone was judged just because we love Kpop.

This must be why you guys are worried too.

I watched Jimmy Fallon Show. It was nice to watch and everyone in the show enjoyed.

And I watched Good Morning America too. And I realized that it's different this time.

It wasn't the same anymore.

Even though they were on the show because of ratings, it was in a positive fashion.

The shows that BTS were on were all broadcasted in the same way as the episodes where One Direction, Justin Bieber and Fifth Harmony were on.

The reason why BTS was on those shows was that they were 'huge', not that they were funny.

America can't deny the fact that K-pop has become huge now.

Of course, I'm aware that there is a controversy whether BTS is the best group in K-pop history or not.

Some likes BTS the most, some likes other groups. But it's about timing.

I personally think BTS is the first K-pop group ever to lead the world in an 'unfunny' field.

People pay attention to their 'talent'. Even when they don't understand the lyrics, they say like "Well~ people love it", "They aren't funny", "Their dance moves are very impressive"

I know western people will not be able to look down on Kpop anymore.

BTS is now perfectly established in a field where some pathetic dudes want to mock them but they can't.

Psy probably knows he is a leader of a cultural trend, while it is sad that the world used Psy as a laughing stock.

The amount of money he has earned with the comic concept probably is enough for him to retire right now.

I watched the episode of Good Morning America where BTS was on onYouTube.

And I wanted to check the comments but I was afraid that there might be hate comments.

But when I read through them, people said, "Wow I've heard of BTS before, and they are amazing".

A lot of people say that they are moved by BTS. So I thought, "Wow they don't ridicule them just because they are Asians!".

So we are now in a civilized culture where people know that it's not funny to make fun of Asians.

Making fun of Asians is prevalent in America like a 'watermark'.

People won't admit it but Asian people have always been a target for a joke.

Other people got close to each other by making fun of Asians.

They really did.

I remember when I was young.

When a tension is caused between a white boy and a black boy, they mock other Asian guys to make up and reach an agreement.

It is an evident fact that both Psy and BTS are such good artists as well as performers and that made a huge success in America.

Not only that, they have played their role as a pioneer in the U.S. music market and it should be highly appreciated.

There might be some differences between them due to two distinct concepts of the artist and the group,

but it should never be taken for granted and let's support them all as K-pop lovers!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

