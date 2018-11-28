Brown is the New Black: PARK BOGUM Defines Sexy in Brown

K-Star Park Bogum made an appearance at the premiere last week for his latest drama Boyfriend, dressed in a brown suit.

Apparently, this winter, brown is the new sexy!

Clad from head to toe in brown, Park wore a black and white shirt along with an all brown suit with a double-button detail. Park's choice of color emitted a dandy and romantic atmosphere that caused the ladies present to fall into a swirl.

While many celebrities incline more and more towards black as winter comes, Park's outfit of choice gives a refreshing breakthrough in the world of winter fashion, one that is expected to create a new wave of all-brown outfit debuts.

Go away black! Because this year, brown is the new black. Pulling off a dainty yet sexy look in this deep murky brown color. Park Bogum redefines the new sexy of this season.

Looking even more swell alongside all white Song Hyekyo, Park and Song will star in the new drama Boyfriend scheduled to air its first episode today, on the 28th of November. Make sure to check out the show tonight and witness the long-awaited chemistry between the all new Park and Song couple.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

