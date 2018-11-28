1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Brown is the New Black: PARK BOGUM Defines Sexy in Brown

중앙일보

입력

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

K-Star Park Bogum made an appearance at the premiere last week for his latest drama Boyfriend, dressed in a brown suit.

Apparently, this winter, brown is the new sexy!

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Clad from head to toe in brown, Park wore a black and white shirt along with an all brown suit with a double-button detail. Park's choice of color emitted a dandy and romantic atmosphere that caused the ladies present to fall into a swirl.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

While many celebrities incline more and more towards black as winter comes, Park's outfit of choice gives a refreshing breakthrough in the world of winter fashion, one that is expected to create a new wave of all-brown outfit debuts.

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

Go away black! Because this year, brown is the new black. Pulling off a dainty yet sexy look in this deep murky brown color. Park Bogum redefines the new sexy of this season.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

Looking even more swell alongside all white Song Hyekyo, Park and Song will star in the new drama Boyfriend scheduled to air its first episode today, on the 28th of November. Make sure to check out the show tonight and witness the long-awaited chemistry between the all new Park and Song couple.

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT