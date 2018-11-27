Has JENNIE Gone Lazy? Fans' Argue Over Her Recent Performances

Fans criticize Jennie for her half-hearted attitude during her recent performances.

Fans criticize Jennie after comparing her old and recent performances

A recent video on YouTube comparing Jennie's past and present performances went viral on the web. The video displayed a drastic difference in Jennie's performance, contrasting the powerful and charismatic moves of her former years with the sluggish and apathetic dancing of her recent stage appearances.

In the video, two versions of Jennie are shown dancing the same moves to the same song. The two scenes are overlapped perfectly so that the choreography and the tune for both scenes are completely in sync. Both videos zoom in on and focus on BLACKPINK Jennie.

Not only does the video clip portray a vivid contrast between the two scenes, but it also magnifies the distinct difference between Jennie and the other members of the group. From the power of every move to the effort put into each facial expression, Jennie lags behind the other members as she effortlessly lifts her arms and legs and half-heartedly puts on a face for her part.

Fans have been shocked and disappointed at Jennie's half-hearted dancing.

"People are saying she's tired but I don't see any tiredness in her face. She just seems uninterested and bored."

"I'm willing to understand her having 'off days,' but this is too much. I feel so bad for the other members who are putting in their full effort for the fans."

"I thought she was out of energy in her recent concerts, but to think that she would be this lazy for her first concert in Seoul."

However, some fans continue to cheer her on, worrying about her being sand and defending her through comments such as "Practicing is hard. She could be dieting and out of energy for all we know." "I know the fierce, badass Jennie Kim is still alive somewhere!"

Netizens' comments have been ranging from heavy criticism to whole-hearted encouragement in various online communities.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

