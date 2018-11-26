Sweet Nickname Fans Gave BTS JIN That Makes You Hungry

Certain nickname fans gave to BTS JIN has gone viral.

Nicknamed for Jin's broad shoulders and lean waist

Recently many ARMY fans in Korea learned that ARMY fans overseas have been calling Jin by the nickname "Dorito" for his Dorito-shaped body.

Since their debut, even among the BTS members, Jin has been widely known and acknowledged for his broad shoulders and lean waist. While Korean fans call this a triangle body, international fans took the name of a famous chip brand, Doritos and gave Jin the nickname of Dorito body.

Netizens have actually uploaded photos showing Jin's body line, along with comments ranging from "Everyone knows about Jin's Dorito body." to a simple "He is a Dorito. Therefore he is a snack."

Fans continuously mention how an innocent boyish face along with a broad and rugged body has always been BTS members' charm and appeal. Yet, of them, it is particularly Jin who shines brighter than the others in this aspect, which earned him such a sweet and memorable nickname.

