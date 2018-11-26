JENNIE And NAYEON Spotted Together On TV And Fans Argue Over Who Looks Better

On the 25th on a music show called Inkigayo, among BTOB, Jennie, and TWICE, Jennie got an honor to be the one to take first place with her track, SOLO.

They are equally pretty. But who does take your preference?

While she was happily making an award acceptance speech, Nayeon was standing right to Jennie at the back.

Even though it was just for a few seconds that Jennie and Nayeon were caught on camera together, fans posted screenshots of them online after the show went on air and people started to debate over who they think looks better.

On several different online forums, people have taken part in the heated discussion to share their opinions.

However, despite the argument, a dominant view among what people have stated is that the two idols are all beautiful and it's a matter of a personal preference.

Meanwhile, it wasn't the first time these two pretty queens were spotted together.

Earlier last year, at Golden Disc Awards 2017, fans caught Nayeon and Jennie showing off their friendship on stage.

They stood right next to each other, showing and checking fingernails and even held each others' hand while leaving the set.

Leaving all this argument aside, why don't we just appreciate it?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

