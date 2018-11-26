1 읽는 중

BTS Bromance: V and Jungkook Caught Back-Hugging During Concert?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

During BTS's Dome Tour, BTS members V and Jungkook were caught in a blatant act of PDA (Physical Display of Affection).

Love between the brothers never end

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Being the two youngest members of the group, BTS V and Jungkook appear to have developed a special friendship, especially over the course of their Japan Dome Tour.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Caught back-hugging on stage, Jungkook shows special affection for Taehyung, the member closest to him in age. Is it this affinity of age? Or is it their shared interest in dance and music? Or maybe because of similarities, not only in their inhuman features but in their gentle and considerate personalities? Whatever brings these two together, fans are more than pleased at their displays of affection.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here are some more moments that capture them together.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Now, that's a guy with manners. That's a guy who's considerate

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Look at who are besties.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Is holding hands really necessary?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even the bestest friends drastically different from each other.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Uh...but who cares?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Walking in sync, without even a half-beat off.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Another proof of friendship: their ability to shift modes.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

They always have that glint in their eyes...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Or not..??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

They say a good friendship is the test of a good person. The whole world acknowledges BTS's music and stage, but when asked what brings them so many fans, the answer may be a little bit different. Sometimes it is more than just one's skill and performance, but the person themselves that have the power to draw people to them. In this case, it is not only their persons as an individual but as a group, their persons in relation to the friendships between them that might be the true secret to their stardom.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

