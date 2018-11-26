BTS Bromance: V and Jungkook Caught Back-Hugging During Concert?

During BTS's Dome Tour, BTS members V and Jungkook were caught in a blatant act of PDA (Physical Display of Affection).

Love between the brothers never end

Being the two youngest members of the group, BTS V and Jungkook appear to have developed a special friendship, especially over the course of their Japan Dome Tour.

Caught back-hugging on stage, Jungkook shows special affection for Taehyung, the member closest to him in age. Is it this affinity of age? Or is it their shared interest in dance and music? Or maybe because of similarities, not only in their inhuman features but in their gentle and considerate personalities? Whatever brings these two together, fans are more than pleased at their displays of affection.

Here are some more moments that capture them together.

Now, that's a guy with manners. That's a guy who's considerate

Look at who are besties.

Is holding hands really necessary?

Even the bestest friends drastically different from each other.

Uh...but who cares?

Walking in sync, without even a half-beat off.

Another proof of friendship: their ability to shift modes.

They always have that glint in their eyes...

Or not..??

They say a good friendship is the test of a good person. The whole world acknowledges BTS's music and stage, but when asked what brings them so many fans, the answer may be a little bit different. Sometimes it is more than just one's skill and performance, but the person themselves that have the power to draw people to them. In this case, it is not only their persons as an individual but as a group, their persons in relation to the friendships between them that might be the true secret to their stardom.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

