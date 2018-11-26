1 읽는 중

Will TWICE Deliver a Year-End Comeback??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

TWICE has another surprise for their fans before the year ends.

But they just came out with 'YES or YES' earlier this month??

JYP Entertainment has announced that TWICE will be releasing a new album before the end of the year, calling it a "special present-like special album prepared for TWICE fans." The date is still to be announced and there will be no additional show appearances or performances.

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

The new release is coming much faster than expected, with their last mini album YES or YES having been released just earlier this month on November 5th.

Similarly, last year TWICE released their first full album, Twicetagram, and their single, Likey, at the end of October and then released their first repackaged album Merry & Happy along with their new song Heart Shaker after only just another month and a half.

TWICE has shown great results with all their past albums and other releases, hitting the tops of charts in both Korea and abroad, notably in Japan. For instance, their most recent album YES or YES was the first Korean song in Japan to occupy the number one spot in both album and digital charts on Oricon Weekly charts.

With great sales records, dome tours in Tokyo and all over Japan, and of course great recognition within their own country, the new repackaged album yet to be released has TWICE fans at the edge of their seats.

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

