Japanese Broadcast Station Apologizes to JIMIN for the Fake News

중앙일보

입력

Photo from TBS Screenshot, Twitter

Last Friday, November 23, Japanese broadcasting station TBS apologized to Jimin, complete with an apologetic bow of the head.

Never underestimate the strength of the ARMY!

The apology was due to the fake news that distorted a comment that Jimin had made at the Tokyo Dome Concert earlier on November 14th. On the 23rd, N Star from TBS News reported, "We had reported that Jimin said 'I'm extremely sorry to our Japanese fans,' on the 14th during the BTS Tokyo Dome Concert, when he actually said, 'This breaks my heart.' We will correct our mistake and apologize." And the reporter bowed his head.

Photo from TBS Screenshot

Not only did TBS's N Star falsely report that Jimin apologized for the atomic bomb shirt, but Leave it to Atko, a variety showfrom the same station also said the same thing, even going so far as to use a Japanese voice actor to dub a video of Jimin, making it appear like he really did apologize. In reality, Jimin actually addressed his Japanese fans during the concert, saying, "Because of various circumstances I'm sure that not only you ARMY but fans all over the world would have been surprised and worried. This breaks my heart."

Photo from TBS Screenshot

The correction report from TBS can be largely credited to ARMYs. ARMY pointed out that that was not what he actually said during the concert and protested against the false report.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

This all stems from a shirt that Jimin wore on Korea's National Liberation Day in remembrance of the true meaning of that day. The shirt had a picture of the atomic bomb dropped on Japan, which ignited anger in certain anti-Korean groups in Japan and resulted in BTS's appearance on a Japanese TV show getting cancelled.

Loyal ARMY fans made sure that news like this would not get out of hand, however, and made sure to spread the real truth of what really happened and what Jimin actually said.

Photo from News1

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

