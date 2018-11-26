1 읽는 중

Hit 500 Million Views? BLACKPINK More Total Views Than BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BLACKPINK Official Twitter

The M/V for BLACKPINK's hit song Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du broke K-Pop record and hit 500 million views in 162 days, the first for a K-Pop girl group.

BLACKPINK sets new K-Pop Star record...surpassing even BTS?

According to BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment the music video released on June 15th hit the 500 million mark at 4 pm yesterday, on the 25th of November.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Though there have been K-Pop groups such as PSY or BTS before who have hit the 500 million view mark, this is the first for a K-Pop girl group to do so. Except for PSY, this breakthrough has actually occurred in the shortest time span as BTS's record for DNA was only made a year after its first release.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Not only that, but BLACKPINK is the only K-Pop group, girl or boy group aside, to hold the most M/V's with a record of over 400 million views. In addition, Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du, BLACKPINK's two other songs including As If It's Your Last, and Boombayah have views that are over 400 million.

Photo from YG Entertainment

After BLACKPINK's debut in August of 2016, the girl group holds a total of six songs, including Boombayah, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Stay, As If It's Your Last, and Ddu-du-Ddu-du with over ten million views.

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is scheduled to launch their first World Tour in January of next year. Starting in Bangkok, Thailand, the tour will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and end in Taipei, Taiwan.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

