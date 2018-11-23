Philippines Fans are Displeased With How Much BLACKPINK's Concert Tickets Cost

BLACKPINK's world tour concert in Manila is announced to take place on February 2nd next year.

Is it too expensive?

The ticket price for each seating has been announced as well.

The seatings are in 10 different classes ranging from 2,650 PHP (57,000 KRW) to 19,750 PHP (42,7000 KRW).

However, fans seem to be displeased with the way the seatings are priced.

Because of such expensive ticket prices, many local fans show discontent on how unreasonable the prices are compared to other artists' concerts that were held in Manila in the past.

For example, last year, GD had a concert in Manila and the price for the VIP package was 28,0000 KRW, which is almost equivalent to the price of BLACKPINK's 5th class ticket.

Besides, when BTS had a concert in Manila as a part of their world tour, the highest priced ticket cost 12,500 PHP, which makes people think BLACKPINK's tickets are overpriced.

Also, fans point out the fact that it has been only 2 years since the group made their debut and has released only 9 songs so far for a group to have such highly priced tickets.

Some tell others not to blame BLACKPINK but the tour organizers. While it is true that the group wasn't the one who set the price for the tickets, the local fans seem that they are disappointed with the decision.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

