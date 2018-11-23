1 읽는 중

K-Pop Star Gone Missing for a Month? Fans Worry Over GFRIEND YUJU

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

K-Pop singer Yuju, from the girl group GFRIEND, has not been seen for about a month, to the worry of many fans.

Label gives no explanation. Where could she have gone?

Photo from SourceMusic

Photo from SourceMusic

Since the 27th of October last month, Yuju has not appeared in any official performances or on social media platforms. The six member girl group, GFRIEND have been active since their debut in 2015, receiving several awards and releasing up to six official albums.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

However, for a month Yuju has not made an appearance at any event or posting. Even during the GFRIEND performance on the 3rd of November the originally six member team went up stage and performed a modified version of the choreography and song to cover for her absence.

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Due to her being missing for an extended period of time, many rumors have emerged surrounding her condition and whereabouts. From rumors of a horrible sickness, discord, to secession from the groupm fans have been demanding an explanation from GFRIEND's label SourceMusic.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

However, SourceMusic has refused to elaborate on the circumstances but stated that "There is no problem with Yuju. She will resume her schedule normally in December."

Though the SourceMusic has attempted to mitigate the rumors, the fact that they did not give a specific explanation for her absence has not succeeded in mollifying the fans' worry and anger.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

