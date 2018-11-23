1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

CHA EUN-WOO, Even Plastic Surgeons Confess His Handsomeness

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On JTBC's Let's Eat Dinner Together on November 21st, Cha Eun-woo was given an 100-point A+ appearance rating by a professional plastic surgeon.

There's not a thing to change about his beautiful face!!

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Cha Eun-woo "Face Genius," along with "Music Genius" singer Henry Lau, made an appearance on the show together and went to Gangnam to try and snag a meal.

Cha Eun-woo was paired with Kang Ho-dong to make one team, and the house they visited was that of a plastic surgeon husband, a violist wife, and their six-month-old baby.

The moment the husband said his occupation, Ho-dong said, "The face genius meets the specialist! How do you rate Cha Eun-woo's face?"

The husband replied, "He's handsome. Even other men would say he looks attractive."

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

To that, Ho-dong continued to ask, "How many points would you give him on a scale from 1-100?"

Again, the husband responded, "There's nothing to change. 100 points."

Eun-woo laughed in response, saying, "Thank you. I was actually kind of nervous."

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Apparently wanting to join in on the fun, Ho-dong then asked the specialist if he's good looking and how many points he would get. Then the specialist had to give a realistic response, saying, "You have nice features, but your head is big. But it's okay because it matches proportionally."

When asking what the specialist would recommend fixing, he again responded, "It's hard to do much if you have a big head. It doesn't work. Since you have good proportions, you don't have to do anything." They all laughed.

Not that any of us needed any proof of Eun-woo's amazing features, but there you have it. Even the specialists can't deny his amazing looks!

Here is a teaser for the episode of JTBC's Let's Eat Dinner Together featuring Cha Eun-woo.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT