WINNER's SONG MINHO Is About To Live Up To His Potential As Solo Musician

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Song Minho official Instagram

Photo from Song Minho official Instagram

Song Minho of WINNER, who is soon to make his debut as a solo artist on this coming 26th, revealed a full tracklist of his new album, XX as well as two teaser videos.

12 self-written songs of MINO...insane!

Photo from Song Minho official Instagram

Photo from Song Minho official Instagram

It is known that the album only consists of songs that are produced by Song Minho.

Song Minho said for the last 2 months while he was working on the album, he immersed himself solely in making music without taking a rest except for sleeping.

In the first teaser video, he had a brief interview about his album where he says he had invested his time into working on the album and he even put his soul into it. And in the second video, he says that the members of his team all said the album is good. And the clip also provides a snippet of a song, Trigger, which is an opening track of the album.

As a rapper who is acknowledged by a variety of fanbases, it seems that he is about to make a step forward as a musician who writes his own music that appeals to the general masses as well as hip-hop fans.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

