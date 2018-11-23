1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JENNIE‘s SOLO Now Triple Crown on Weekly Gaon Music Chart, BTOB Double Crown!

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

Jennie's SOLO has been crowned triple crown, and BtoB's Beautiful Pain has earned their double crown as of 2018, 46th-week charts on Gaon Music Chart.

All these artists are doing so well, I can't wait to see what they'll do next!

Yesterday on November 22nd, the Korea Music Content Association, who operates Gaon Music Charts, announced that Jennie's SOLO was awarded triple crown by placing first on the digital, download, and streaming charts during the 46th week from November 11 until November 17.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On the other hand, BtoB's Hour Moment album and it's title song Beautiful Pain placed number one on the album chart and BGM chart, earning themselves a double crown.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

TWICE's YES or YES song has also occupied the top of the social charts for the past two weeks in a row.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Other k-pop songs that made it onto the 46th-week digital chart's TOP 100 were BtoB's Beautiful Pain in 4th place, Dynamic Duo's Hemi's Room Feat OHYUK in 18th place, and BOL4's My Trouble WHY OST PART.1 in 63rd place.

K-pop is only just getting started with its worldwide recognition, and we foresee many more chart-topping hit songs and records in the future as well!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT