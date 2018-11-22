1 읽는 중

BTS JIN Is Being Requested To Model For LIp Product For Having The Most Attractive Lips

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and BTS official Twitter

A lot of people choose lips as the most crucial factor for them to find someone attractive.
For this reason, there is a celebrity who a lot of female fans claim that this person is their ideal type - JIn from BTS.

His lips are purely amazing!

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from online community

Photos of Jin with his lips standing out has been actively shared online among fans.

Jin is already renowned for his plump lips and the lip line he has.
Even though he has nearly perfect features, his nice and thick lips that are short in width is his biggest charming point.

His plump lips that associate jelly and slightly lifted corners of his mouth give off sexiness.

Last month, he was also selected as an idol who would be a hit to be a model of lip product.

Many fans commented, "He would make such as great lip model", "I'm definitely going to buy the product that he is a model of".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

