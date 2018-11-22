BTS JIMIN's SERENDIPITY- A Baby-Beloved Lullaby??

Love for BTS knows no age. And fans of BTS don't have to even be able to talk to enjoy the lovely sounds of their music- notably, of Jimin's solo song Serendipity on the LOVE YOURSELF: Answer album.

Jimin's voice is so calming and angelic, I could listen to it all day!

Jimin's Serendipity is getting worldwide recognition as a baby-beloved, you guessed it, lullaby.

Those of you who have heard the song will understand, as the entire song has a very soft, flowing, smooth sound to it and overall calming sensation as a soft ballad R&B type song.

People all over the world have posted on SNS saying that the song has had a lullaby-type effect on babies, putting them to sleep and making them smile or stop crying.



Serendipity, along with Jimin's other solo Lie, have over 50 million hits on the UK's official charts and Spotify, breaking the record for solo K-pop songs after five years. Billboard explained the song well, as having "light and airy beats." Even Khalid had to make a tweet complimenting the song.

Fans, babies, and now baby fans! Jimin's soothing voice along with the melancholy beat in Serendipity make for a great song to listen to before getting some shut-eye.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com