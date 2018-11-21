1 읽는 중

BTS BURN THE STAGE Breaks Record As Biggest Event Cinema Release Ever!

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

BTS is back at it, breaking more records. This time, with their first documentary movie release, Burn The Stage: The Movie.

BTS and ARMY have done it again!!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The new event movie, which can be described as a unique film showing usually live or pre-recorded events, sports, performances, etc, covered scenes from their BTS "Wings Tour."

The documentary has risen to first place as the biggest event cinema record yet. The previous record belonged to One Direction and their movie, One Direction: Where We Are.

With the BTS film launching nearly a week ago on November 15th, it has earned over 1.4 million dollars in admissions, breaking One Direction's record of 1.2 million dollars in 2014.

Burn The Stage: The Movie also earned its place as the highest-grossing event cinema music production in America, also making it to the number ten box office spot over the weekend. It was even higher in the United Kingdom, taking sixth place, and the movie also made notable admissions in other countries including the Philippines and Indonesia.

Fans have said they love the movie, some saying they've gone alone to see it, some brought friends or family, and others saw it multiple times, saying, "The second time I went by myself and loved it more."

Have you seen the movie? Let us know what you think in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

