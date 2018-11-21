CHA EUN WOO Airport Fashion: Face Genius With Golden Ratio

Yesterday on the 20th, Cha Eun Woo made an appearance at Incheon airport heading for Beijing to attend a brand promotion event.

Ladies, just watch him go

With the weather recently taking a drastic turn, many stars and idols have begun to show off their winter essentials. Cha Eun Woo does the same and he doesn't disappoint. Demonstrating his golden ratio of a body Cha Eun Woo makes an appearance in a long white puffer coat, showing off the latest airport fashion trend.

POLHAM's Alaska Long Down, this voluminous and full puffer coat boasts of a premium down filling that guarantees a complete thermal insulation. While dressing fully cold proof in the winter might give you a rather heavy look, this down jacket offers a trendy and chic version.

Worn by our 'Face Genius' himself, it isn't the puffer coat that brings out his style, but his form as distinguished by his perfect bodily ratio is what makes the coat truly shine. A perfect fit, the coat falls perfectly on his body, allowing Cha Eun Woo to be both at warm but stylish at the same time.

By Bongbong and SongGirl


