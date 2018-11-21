1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Idols With Gorgeous Purple Hair!

중앙일보

입력

Ethereal purple hair, just like your favorite anime or manhwa character. These five idols know how to rock those pastel purple colors, let's take a look at them one by one.

They all look like beautiful little elves and fairies!

RED VELVET Irene

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

She looks so cut in her purple hair, just like a little fairy!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

SHINee Taemin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

If that's not attractive, I don't know what is.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

TWICE Dahyun

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Purple haired queen, our Dahyun.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

B1A4 Jinyoung 

Photo from Pinterest

Photo from Pinterest

Photo from Pinterest

Photo from Pinterest

Purple hair, purple bunny ears, I faint.

Photo from Pinterest

Photo from Pinterest

EXID Hani

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Loving her luscious, lavender locks. Hani looks so great in purple!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Which purple hair was your favorite? Are there any other Idols we should have listed? Let us and the other Voomies know by leaving a comment!!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

