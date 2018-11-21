1 읽는 중

Can You Look Sexy in the Winter? IU Says Yes, You Can

중앙일보

입력

Photo from IU Official Instagram

Photo from IU Official Instagram

Korean K-Pop Star, IU, shows you a way you can show off some bare skin, even in the winter, and not freeze yourself to death.

IU's winter fashion tip!

Uploading a picture of herself on her Instagram account, IU posts the photos with the caption "Right after filming, here's a warm season greeting for you all."

Photo from IU Official Instagram

Photo from IU Official Instagram

In the photos, IU is seen wearing a lime-colored knit. The knit falls loosely around her body, showing an off-shoulder point. The V-shape neckline of the knit stretches so that when you pull the knit to the side, the sleeve falls just enough to expose her bare shoulder.

In the photo IU is seen to have created a path of flowers from the corner of eyes, making a trail down to her bare shoulders. Showing just enough skin, IU pulls off a bold sexy look that doesn't come across as indecent or improper, especially in the winter.

Photo from IU Official Instagram

Photo from IU Official Instagram

Where can you get such a knit you ask? You don't need to look much further than your very own closet, have a knit that has become stretchy because you've owned for too long? No worries. Learn from IU and try out the newest winter trend by pulling the sleeves of the knit a tad to the side, just enough to show off those nice, smooth shoulders, and be that bold trendy girl that you are. Yes, even in the winter.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

