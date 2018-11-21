PHOTOS: TWICE TZUYU's Stylish Office Look

TWICE's Tzuyu was caught on the way to a KBS Music Bank rehearsal on November 16th and took time to smile and wave to her fans.

Get Tzuyu's look by following these simple tips!

Tzuyu looked especially stunning this day in her young and stylish office-look business attire.

Skirt suits like these are a big trend in Korea right now, and Tzuyu knows how to rock the style. She wears a matching skirt and blazer set in a neutral brownish gray color.

Blazers like the one she is wearing are very on trend this season, as a sort of men's fashion piece. It is slightly over-sized, as seen by the loose-fitting arms, with shoulder pads that add structure to the overall look.

She also folds the cuffs of her sleeves, revealing the inner fabric and adding an effortless feel.

Under her blazer, she layers a black knit turtleneck, tucked into her skirt for a crisp, refined look.

Finally, she finishes off her look with by accessorizing with black chunky heeled sock boots and a black weaved shoulder-strap bag with gold detailing.

The neutral two-tone look is simple and classic, a perfect outfit for any occasion.

Fans are saying things like, "She looks like a doll," and "She's a Goddess. Become a Korean citizen!"

This trendy "menswear" skirt and jacket set does not appear to be fading fast! Classic, timeless looks are a great go-to whenever you need to look professional, or even whenever you just want to dress up a bit. Have any of you Voomies ever tried out this trend? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

