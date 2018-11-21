1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: TWICE TZUYU's Stylish Office Look

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

TWICE's Tzuyu was caught on the way to a KBS Music Bank rehearsal on November 16th and took time to smile and wave to her fans.

Get Tzuyu's look by following these simple tips!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Tzuyu looked especially stunning this day in her young and stylish office-look business attire.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Skirt suits like these are a big trend in Korea right now, and Tzuyu knows how to rock the style. She wears a matching skirt and blazer set in a neutral brownish gray color.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Blazers like the one she is wearing are very on trend this season, as a sort of men's fashion piece. It is slightly over-sized, as seen by the loose-fitting arms, with shoulder pads that add structure to the overall look.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

She also folds the cuffs of her sleeves, revealing the inner fabric and adding an effortless feel.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Under her blazer, she layers a black knit turtleneck, tucked into her skirt for a crisp, refined look.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Finally, she finishes off her look with by accessorizing with black chunky heeled sock boots and a black weaved shoulder-strap bag with gold detailing.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The neutral two-tone look is simple and classic, a perfect outfit for any occasion.

Fans are saying things like, "She looks like a doll," and "She's a Goddess. Become a Korean citizen!"

This trendy "menswear" skirt and jacket set does not appear to be fading fast! Classic, timeless looks are a great go-to whenever you need to look professional, or even whenever you just want to dress up a bit. Have any of you Voomies ever tried out this trend? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT