CHA EUN WOO Reveals How Street Casting Led to His Debut

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo revealed various behind stories concerning his debut.

A bathroom casting?

Cha Eun Woo is expected to make an appearance in an episode of the JTBC reality show Let's Eat Dinner Together. During the show, Cha Eun Woo explained that "my smiling face resembles my father's," revealing Cha Eun Woo's notorious looks to be inherited from his parents.

He also talked about how it had been his father who played a big role in his life when he was still deciding whether or not to start life as a trainee. "My dream wasn't to become a K-Pop star from the beginning," Cha Eun Woo explained. "And so when I was uncertain it was dad who first gave me the courage. He told me, 'You can try it out for one year and if you think it's not your thing, you can always come back then.'"

"But, it surprisingly suited me better than I expected," Cha Eun Woo remarked, "and I think that's how I came to be where I am now."

Cha Eun Woo also told the story of being the subject of street casting. He said it happened during a school festival. "I came out of the bathroom when someone came up to me and gave me a name card." Cha Eun Woo explained, revealing his intriguing location for street casting and surprising many fans.

The episode of Cha Eun Woo's appearance is scheduled to air tonight, on the 21st 11:00 pm local time. He will embark on the challenge of finding people to eat within the Seoul neighborhood of Dogok-dong.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

