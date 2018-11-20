1 읽는 중

BTS: Over Seventy Thousand Lawsuits Against Hate Comments in Four Months

Photos from Online Community

BTS's Label, BigHit Entertainment, declared they would take strong actions against netizens posting hate comments against their artists.

BTS's label, BigHit, announces strong legal action against hate comments

Yesterday, on the 19th, BigHit Entertainment announced on their official fan site  that "netizens with malicious intent who seriously damage the rights of our member artists will be accountable to be sued according to legal procedures."

Photo fromBTS Official Fan Website (Daum Cafe) Screenshot

BigHit explained that in June, they had uploaded their position along with an explanation of the legal procedures to be taken against netizens who post hate comments or indistinguishable content on the web. SInce then they received many emails of such cases. In the announcement on the 19th, BigHit stated that since June, in the span of four months, they received over forty-one thousand emails and have actually counted over seventy thousand lawsuits (including repeated ones).

Of these uploaded on the community, portal, or SNS, the comments have crossed the line from being a mere opinion to being "slander with malicious intent, hate comments, the spreading of false information, personal attacks, deliberate damage of reputation, which are  continuously repeated." To these netizens BigHit declared they would proceed according to legal measures.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The label further added that "even though it takes time, in order to protect the rights of those involved we will find the original source of circulation and operate fully according to the law, giving full responsibility for the crimes, without means of compromise."

At the very end BigHit stated that they would continue to post regular updates on the situation and asked fans for "full cooperation."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

