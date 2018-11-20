KANG DANIEL Has His Fans All Touched In WANNA ONE's Last Album

Recently, Wanna One's last album as a group was released.

In the credit, what Kang Daniel wrote seems to have moved fans' hearts.

How he thinks of Wannable is so precious

My family, who gave me the only memories and love that exist in the world.

Thank you mother for always being a prop and a motivation to me. My father, the manliest man on earth. Thank you for waiting for me and tolerating me. And my friends, Luni, Peter, an Ori! Watch me grow.

Staff members

I want to thank all of you guys for keeping me company throughout the whole schedule and paying attention to my concerns. Due to the support that you guys have given me, I was able to carry out the things I had to do. Thank you. Take care.

Makeup, hair artists.

You guys give me wings. I attribute it all to you guys that I was able to be confident on stage. There has been a lot of times that I reminded myself to pull myself together when I saw you guys trying to laugh at my jokes despite the busy schedule. Thank you for being my energy.

Stylist Sungsik and all stylists.

Thank you all for letting us display different styles every time even though our team consists of 11 members, which is a large number. I have made a lot of good memories with you guys because you guys listened to my concerns and shared knowledge with me. I hope to make good memories in the future too. Thank you.

My brothers! WannaOne

We have faced many walls. None of them were what we have ever seen or heard about. We had to figure them out by ourselves firsthand since we had no time to find a shortcut. Nonetheless, good job guys. It's all attributed to you guys that I was able to enjoy all these things that feel like a dream. I can feel there are special emotions involved along the journey we went through together. I appreciate it that you guys helped me live the life I wished for. Always take care and I wish you guys stay happy all the time.

To Wannable, the most beautiful people in the world!

You guys did a great job.

I have lots of things to be grateful for. If I get asked what is the happiest moment in my life, now I have so many of those moments that I can't even pick one.

I, who didn't even have any interest started dreaming about performing.

Even though I had a lot of ups and downs, I made it to the stage.

But sometimes, I wasn't confident.

Sometimes I was lethargic,

sometimes I fell into despair.

Nevertheless, I've never forgotten about your company.

I'm still immature and have a long way to go but you guys were there for me as a mental support.

No matter how much I thank you all, it would never be enough.

I owe it to you guys that I started to have goals and become confident. In addition, you guys made Kang Daniel a loved one and a man who is proud of his fans.

You guys are so precious and beautiful.

Thank you so much. Always be happy. No matter what!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

